The Hague court has acquitted the Israeli Daniel E. of murder. He was suspected of murdering Miriam Sharon in 1990. There is not enough evidence for premeditated murder, the court said Monday in the verdict about the so-called cold case-matter. Because the crime of manslaughter has now expired, the Israeli can no longer be convicted. He had previously been sentenced by the court in The Hague to fourteen years in prison for murder.

Sharon was found in her home on October 8, 1990 with her throat slit. According to the judge, it is established that she was murdered by force. Investigations, however, have never led to a prosecution. In 2015, the case was reopened after a DNA test that showed that the trace on a cigarette in Sharon’s home matched 57-year-old E. The judge ruled in 2017 that murder had been proven and sentenced the Israeli to a prison sentence of fourteen year.

The accused appealed against this. In June 2019, the court ended E.’s pre-trial detention, because there was insufficient evidence that he had murdered Sharon on the basis of a preconceived plan. As a result, the suspect was released. In the appeal, the judiciary again demanded fourteen years in prison, but the court did not agree. The court states that it does not know “what exactly happened in the woman’s home in 1990”.