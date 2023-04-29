Based on the new Law of Administrative Improbity, the judges of the 3rd Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Goiás reversed the conviction that was imposed on the former mayor of Buritinópolis, Maria Aparecida da Cruz Costa (PSD), Cida do Jorgino, and her husband and former mayor of the city, Jorgino Joaquim da Costa, for using his office car to take his daughter to her wedding. The state Public Prosecutor’s Office even narrated that the couple even used public cleaning workers to assist in the event.

Buritinópolis, in the interior of Goiás, is a small municipality with an estimated population of 3,200 inhabitants.

The collegiate followed the vote of the rapporteur, Judge Gerson Santana Cintra, who did not see ‘deceitful conduct’ by the former mayor and her husband ‘in causing damage to the treasury’. According to the magistrate, this aspect is ‘essential for the characterization of the act of impropriety’.

In the judge’s assessment, the case deals with ‘the use of an official vehicle by the individual, only once, in an emergency situation, whose act was devoid of bad faith, and without prejudice to the Administration’.

“It is urgent to consider that not every illegal or irregular act can be considered improper, given that this, in addition to being illegal, must have its origin in dishonest and cunning conduct, practiced in bad faith, which was not verified in the records”, he pointed out.

In his vote, Cintra recalled the changes to the Administrative Misconduct Law, made after the couple’s conviction, on February 13, 2020. of the agent to configure’ impropriety.

“Generic intent is no longer accepted, since the purpose of obtaining undue advantage or benefit for oneself or others has become explicit in the normative text, that is, specific intent is required”, he pointed out.

In addition, the judge argued that, if it were understood that the act imputed to the couple is improper, ‘it would certainly be possible to apply the principle of insignificance, since, in specific cases, it is the best solution to the imbroglio’. The cited principle is invoked in cases where the conduct is considered to have involved an ‘irrelevant offence’. The principle is usually invoked in cases of theft of low-value objects and the so-called starvation crimes.

“I agree with the understanding that only the improbable act that causes serious offense to the principle of administrative morality and causes damage to administrative probity could not be subject to the recognition and application of the principle of insignificance, while any irregularities and immoralities that do not cause disruption in administrative activity, nor damage to the treasury, they would be, since their origin, covered by insignificance”, he pondered.

Garis, gym and city hall car

In the action taken to the Justice of Goiás, the State Public Prosecutor’s Office narrated that Maria Aparecida and Joaquim, on June 4, 2016, gave orders for the official vehicle of the city hall office, a black Corolla, to be available to the bride to drive her until the wedding ceremony.

Also according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the party was held at the Poliesportivo Gymnasium and Alaíde Pereira Barbosa Brito Municipal School and, for private purposes, the services of street cleaners were used to clean the place. The driver of the city hall office would have been responsible for taking the bride, in the official vehicle, to the wedding.

In the first degree, the couple was sentenced to reimburse amounts corresponding to the use of energy, per diem and fuel of the city hall car and per diem of the employees who provided services. They had their political rights suspended and were prohibited from contracting with the Government, in addition to being sentenced to pay a civil fine corresponding to twice the amount of the damage.

When analyzing the case in second instance, the judge Gerson Santana Cintra pondered that, during the instruction of the process, it was clarified that it is a ‘routine practice’ in the city for the population to use public buildings for graduations, weddings and religious events, since there is no suitable place to hold events.

With regard to the use of sweepers to clean the gym, the magistrate considered that the evidence gathered in the process ‘failed to clarify, as well as prove, that effectively occurred’ the alleged act of impropriety. On the other hand, the use of the official car ‘remains clearly evidenced’, highlighted the judge.