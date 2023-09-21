Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2023 – 14:21

After 21 years of back and forth between the action in which he was accused of embezzlement-embezzlement, the former councilor of Ribeirão Preto (SP) José Alfredo de Carvalho (PT) was acquitted in a decision by judge Lúcio Alberto Enéas da Silva Ferreira, of the 4th Criminal Court. The magistrate dismissed the action in which Carvalho was accused of alleged embezzlement of amounts transferred by the municipality, via an agreement with the municipal Sports Department, to the Ribeirãopretana Football League – presided over by the PT member between 2001 and 2003.

Carvalho was imprisoned in the Tremembé penitentiary for 31 days. He was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. The sentence was confirmed and extended to seven and a half years by the São Paulo Court of Justice.

The former councilor’s defense appealed to the Superior Court of Justice with a request for habeas corpus. Minister Reynaldo Soares da Fonseca annulled the conviction and ordered an expert report on the League’s accountability.

After the annulment by the STJ, the process was resumed by the 4th Criminal Court of Ribeirão Preto which, now, in a 32-page sentence, decided to acquit Carvalho due to the lack of evidence regarding the materiality of the crime attributed to the former councilor.

The central point of judge Lúcio Alberto Ferreira’s decision lies in the amounts of the alleged embezzlement-misappropriation – initially, in 2005, the city hall indicated R$504,173.85. In 2023, the amount reported was R$65,396.78.

“I understand that the proof of the materiality of the embezzlement-embezzlement was doubtful, as it does not allow the formation of a safe and reliable judgment regarding the criminal responsibility of the accused”, pointed out the judge.

Lúcio Alberto Ferreira warns that ‘given the continuity of revisions, it is possible that this value will also be revised downwards or even excluded entirely’.

“Therefore, I understand that this situation generates uncertainty regarding the amount diverted and, ultimately, regarding the effective diversion of public funds, consequently, with such uncertainty, which generates legal uncertainty, and considering that Criminal Law requires certainty for the conviction, I understand that the best solution is the acquittal of the defendant due to the lack of evidence regarding the materiality of the crime”, considered the magistrate.

Lúcio Alberto noted, on page 31 of the sentence. “More than 21 years have passed between the date of the events and the present date and to this day it appears that the city hall has not yet defined, to the extreme of doubt, whether the accounts presented by the accused are regular or not, so much so. which will still review 32 accountability processes, after having reconsidered its decisions in another 65 processes.”

WITH THE WORD, JOSÉ ALFREDO DE CARVALHO

“I have always maintained that no funds were diverted. I also always said that we were accountable, but due to a mistake by the Municipal Finance Department, the amounts were placed under active debt, giving the Public Prosecutor’s Office room to file a public civil action. I am very happy with this decision. It’s a day of glory. Justice has been served!”

WITH THE WORD, THE CITY HALL OF RIBEIRÃO PRETO

The report from the Estadão requested a statement from Ribeirão Preto city hall. The space is open.