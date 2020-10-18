In a very sensitive case, the court has given relief to the accused by taking a humanitarian stand. In this case, on the one hand there is a financially weak mother whose four-year-old child was stolen, on the other hand there is a father who has lost one of his sons due to serious illness. The second son is also battling the same serious illness and the doctors at AIIMS have ensured his age is two to three years.

In such a situation, this father adopted a stolen child for the purpose of furthering his generation. But a few days later, the police revealed a large child theft racket in Delhi and reached the child on the spotlight of the main accused. The matter reached the court. Where the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Mishra located at Rohini heard the entire case. The court found that it was a very serious as well as sensitive issue.

Here the court also has to understand the feelings of all those involved in the whole episode. However, the court expressed its anger towards the gang stealing the child. Also ordered strict action against this gang. But relieved the father who inadvertently reached this child while seeking the heir of his house. The court said that the motive of the accused was not to get the benefit of money under the guise of the child, but he wanted an heir to his house. He accidentally made a mistake. In such a situation, it is not appropriate to put this person behind bars. The court has ordered his release from jail.

Tattoo was prepared

This case is related to Bhalswa dairy area. Advocate Pradeep Khatri, on behalf of the accused, told the court that he had got the documents registered through his lawyer. The person adopting him had described himself as the father of the child. He said that he is very poor and cannot take care of the child. Therefore, adopting a child. The advocate also stated that the accused has already lost one of his sons.

The second son is also a victim of serious illness. In such a situation, this person was tempted to get an heir of the bus family. Not only this, documents related to the death of his elder son were produced in the court on behalf of the accused. At the same time, the documents related to treatment in AIIMS of the second and only surviving son were also shown to the court.

Doctor was also involved in child theft gang

In this case, an FIR was lodged on January 31 at the Bhalswa police station on behalf of the mother of a four-year-old child. This woman told that she lives in a rented house and works in the factory of making both. On the day of the incident, she left her four-year-old son with a 12-year-old daughter and went to work. Returned in the evening, found that the son is missing. The daughter told that the brother was playing in the street. But it suddenly disappeared. The police arrested a doctor during the investigation.

Many more people were arrested along with this doctor. According to police, the gang used to steal and sell children. The doctor used to run his own clinic. Through this clinic, he used to prepare customers to buy children. This deal was also done here. The baby was recovered from the accused couple’s house in February on the doctor’s behest.