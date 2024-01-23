Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 01/23/2024 – 16:27

The Rio de Janeiro court accepted the request for judicial recovery from OSX, a shipyard company owned by businessman Eike Batista, this Tuesday, 23rd. The company accumulates debts of R$7.9 billion.

This is the company's second RJ order. In 2013, with debts of R$5.3 billion, the request was accepted by the courts. The process was closed in 2020, with an agreement between creditors.

The fact that the company has already requested judicial recovery does not prevent it from requesting it again. Requests cannot be made within a period of five years. This is what lawyer Marcelo Godke, partner at Godke Advogados and specialist in Business and Corporate Law, explains.

“The company can request more than twice, but there is a period of five years between granting one request and another. As the other recovery was obtained longer than that, the company is entitled to request judicial recovery again. It is not a problem in itself, the law allows it”, he explained.

In November last year, the company received a charge of R$400 million from Prumo, controller of the Port of Açu. To avoid this charge, the company filed a request to suspend payment of creditors for 60 days to the 3rd Business Court of Rio de Janeiro. With the deadline expired, the company filed for judicial recovery.

The company's situation raises doubts

While there is no problem with the second request from a legal point of view, it raises some questions from a practical point of view, that is, how the company will organize itself financially and where it will get the resources to pay the billion-dollar debt.

Lawyer Thais Cordeira, partner at Maia & Anjos Advogados and specialist in judicial recovery, recalled that at the time of the first request, in 2013, OSX was part of a group of companies owned by Eike Batista and that the assets of these companies were liquidated for the greeting. She reinforced that the reality today is different.