Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/Enrique García Medina

The Argentine Litigation and Administrative Court accepted an action proposed by the former director of the National Bank, Claudio Lozano, and representatives of the Observatory of the Right to the City as a collective demand. The action was filed with the Register of Collective Proceedings in Buenos Aires.

Lozano and the Observatory are asking for Javier Milei's “decree” to be declared unconstitutional, Argentine newspapers Clarín and La Nacion reported.

The request will now be analyzed by federal judge Esteban Fumari. The group claims Milei's decrees constitute “misappropriation of power and abuse of public law, as they violate the republican principle, the division of powers, democracy, the principle of law and the collective rights of Argentine citizenship.”

Earlier this week, Argentina's newly inaugurated president proposed more than 300 measures to deregulate the country's economy, including eliminating price controls and bureaucracy to help promote industrial activity.

Milei, a libertarian economist who entered politics about four years ago, said he wants to drastically reduce the size of government and eliminate the fiscal deficit.

Argentina is mired in a prolonged economic crisis, with triple-digit inflation, negative reserves, rapid devaluation of the peso and more than 40% of the population living in poverty.

The government must speak to the Court on the issue and respond to the questions raised in the action.