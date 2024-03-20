Thursday, March 21, 2024, 01:06











This year, the Murcia City Council resumes the Emprende Joven program, which in this new edition will offer entrepreneurship training sessions in twenty-three public and subsidized Vocational Training centers in the municipality.

This initiative, which has the collaboration of the General Directorate of Vocational Training of the Region of Murcia and the business organizations Ucomur, ATA and UPTA, aims to “foster the entrepreneurial spirit among students in the final years” of training professional, City Hall sources indicated.

To do this, technicians from these organizations with experience in advice will give training sessions in the intermediate vocational training degrees and the first year of higher degrees, to which they will give the keys and tools necessary to create a new company. The twenty-three centers can now request the training sessions at the link forms.gle/QBU4zTKjhpA17udr8. All information will also be provided from today, March 21, on the website www.emplea.murcia.es. Regarding the competition, it is aimed at students in the second year of the higher degree of Vocational Training. Each project must have between three and six members, must consider its feasibility of implementation and can be on any economic sector.