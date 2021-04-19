Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism Section at the Ministry of Justice, in cooperation with the Institute for Training and Judicial Studies of the Ministry, organized a training course entitled: “The Mutual Evaluation of Countries in the Crimes of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism”, with the participation of all law firms in the country.

The session dealt with a number of important topics related to combating money laundering crimes and their negative impacts on societies and countries, in addition to shedding light on the mutual evaluation process, the efforts of the Ministry of Justice in confronting money laundering and combating terrorist financing and the expected role of lawyers in supporting this file.

The session was presented by Counselor Dr. Ahmed Rashid Al-Dhanhani, Attorney General at the Federal Public Prosecution, and Counselor Abdullah Ahmad Al-Rashed, Head of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing Department at the Ministry of Justice.

In his paper, Al-Dhanhani addressed the definition of the mutual assessment of money laundering and terrorist financing crimes, which is a comprehensive report of measures that countries should implement in order to confront money laundering, combat the financing of terrorism, and finance the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.