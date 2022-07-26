would you like to learn to do seafood dishes or perfect your culinary techniques with a professional?, the San Sebastian University will teach a cooking course called “From the sea to your house” for five Saturdays, starting on August 13 of this year with a professional in the branch, Javier Angle Irizarwho has more than 40 years of experience in the gastronomic field with a specialty in seafoodmaking exquisite dishes that melt the palate of any person.

Just imagine, surprising your family with rock shrimp or a delicious tuna toastn, even if you are a seafood lover and you have a restaurant and you want to further expand your knowledge with new and different recipes, this course is the one for you, as you will not only be provided with the most secret recipes and techniques of this chef, but also that you will learn having fun, since the course is totally dynamic and interactive.

What dishes will you learn to make with Chef Javier Ángulo Irizar?

With the slogan “It looks good, but it tastes better” in this course you will not only make the richest recipes with seafood, but you will also be given techniques that you can use when cooking these dishes and the most elegant and appetizing presentations that seafood uses. Chef. Just to give you an idea, these are the dishes that will be made.

-First class. Special tuna toast and rock shrimp.

-Second class. Aguachiles party (red, black, green) and coconut shrimp with mango sauce.

-Third class. Gourmet pineapple toast and culichi steak (original recipe).

-Fourth class. Octopus in love and basket of ceviche.

-Fifth class. Shrimp rolls with cheese, octopus tacos with garlic crust and salmon cake.

When and where will the course “From the sea to your house” be held at Universidad San Sebastián?

The course will take place in the kitchen classroom of the Universidad San Sebastián, which is located in the Address: Lázaro Cárdenas 750 B, Centro Sinaloa., Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico and it will be from August 13 to September 10being five Saturdays lasting two hours per class from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The price of this course is $4,500 per personwhich includes the ingredients and the recipe book for each dish that will be made.

Experience of Chef Javier Ángulo Irizar

Javier is a professional chef and consultant in restaurant consulting and operations.

He has cooked for high-level businessmen, politicians and artists, has toured the USA promoting his dishes, has been present in some states of the Republic such as: Jalisco, Baja California, Sonora, Querétaro, Aguascalientes, Monterrey, Tijuana, San Luis, Río Colorado, Guadalajara and Chiapas, as well as coverage of private events, advice to restaurants and private chefs.

Among his most prominent clients are Enrique Coppel Luken (General Director of the Coppel chain), the singer Gerardo Ortiz at the opening of the Zitro SeaFood And Grill restaurant in the United States, Grupo Protege Monterrey as chef at special events and many other public figures to which provides private service.

For more information

Do not miss the opportunity to learn from a professional and learn first-hand his secrets in the kitchen. For any questions about this course you can contact the staff of this University by phone: 667 761 2612 or you can enter their social networks.

-Facebook: San Sebastian University

-Official website: https://www.uss.cl/

-Address Universidad San Sebastián, Av. Lázaro Cárdenas 750B (inside Plaza Palacio)

