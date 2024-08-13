In Moscow’s Lefortovo, a courier entered an elevator in a residential building and urinated in the cabin

In the Lefortovo district in southeastern Moscow, a courier entered an elevator in an apartment building and urinated in the cabin. The incident angered residents of the capital’s residential complex (RC), reports Telegram– channel “Caution, Moscow”.

We are talking about the residential complex “Lefortovo Park”, whose residents smelled urine in one of the elevators on the afternoon of August 13. With the help of CCTV cameras, it was possible to find the person who relieved himself there. The courier who delivered the order to the upper floor turned out to be responsible for the vandalism. The outraged residents decided to complain about the man at his place of work.

Earlier, migrant construction workers moved into Muscovites’ apartments for free and angered the homeowners. Footage taken in the residential complex shows foreign workers sleeping on the floor in two rooms and cooking in the future kitchen of the new building – for this they use an electric stove, a frying pan and a couple of pots.

The owners were angered by the fact that migrants were occupying their living space and the time it took to move to new apartments was being delayed.