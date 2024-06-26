The body of Nicolas Del Rio was found in a cliff: investigations into murder and aggravated theft by the Grosseto prosecutor’s office continue

The story of Nicolas Matias Del Rio, the Argentine courier who disappeared while carrying a load of luxury bags, has reached its sad epilogue. The Grosseto Prosecutor’s Office is investigating for voluntary homicide and kidnapping. He has already identified two main suspects: Klojan Gjoni, awaiting trial in September for another theft, and Ozgur Bozkurt. The two worked together with a third accomplice Kaia Emre.

The dynamics of the disappearance revealed a plan planned down to the smallest detail to the detriment of Del Rio. During the journey he stopped to help a man who claimed his van was broken. This man, identified as Kaia Emre, aged 28, allegedly deceived the courier into believing he was a colleague in difficulty. Del Rio allegedly notified his employer, owner of the New Futura company, telling him about the episode. Having confirmed the obvious lie, the man tried to contact the courier again, but Nicolas no longer answered the phone, causing him to be lost.

Investigations revealed that the target of the attackers was the cargo of luxury bags, worth 500 thousand euros, which Del Rio had to deliver. The Prosecutor’s Office has identified other accomplices, including Niko Gjoni And Zindan Bozkurtwho may have played a role in organizing the aggravated robbery.

The discovery of Del Rio’s lifeless body in a cliff near Sallustri Houses confirmed the investigators’ hypotheses. The courier is suspected to have lost his life during the cargo robbery and his van burned to erase evidence of the crime.

Del Rio’s family, shocked by the loss, awaits justice for their beloved husband and father. The local community has rallied to support the family and to demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

The Prosecutor’s Office will continue to investigate to shed light on this tragic event and ensure that those responsible pay for all their crimes, including causing the death of an innocent man.