Colleagues found Warren Norton dead in his van, said he was working 14-hour days to deliver everything

In recent days, his photos have invaded social networks. Her name is Warren Norton and he was only 49 years old. He lost his life due to an unexpected heart attack, caused by working too many hours on Black Friday.

Family members said he had been working for the past week 14 hours a day, everyday. Unfortunately, her heart couldn’t handle that frenzy and all that stress.

It was his own who made the sad discovery Colleagues. They found Warren Norton dead inside his vanin the company warehouse.

Initially, when they saw him resting his head on the steering wheel, they thought he was resting. It is certainly not such a rare scene among couriers, especially in the week of Black Friday or during the holidays.

They knocked sympathetically on the window to wake him up, without receiving any response. It didn’t take them long to realize that something was wrong. They pulled him out, tried to shake him, give him CPR and they have alarmed the emergency services. Unfortunately no one could do anything to save Norton’s life.

One of his friends and colleagues recounted:

There was pressure for him to deliver up to 150 parcels a day. In these Black Friday days, managers try to convince you to work harder and work longer hours because they know that we are self-employed and the warehouse must be cleared of parcels at all costs.

The family is shocked by what happened, he was the father of a 14-year-old girl and had been a courier for two years. He worked from 6:00 in the morning until after 8:00 pm.

His story went around the world in a few hours, through social networks and thewave of affection which came to her family and her daughter.