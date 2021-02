A demonstration against the extrajudicial executions perpetrated by the Colombian Army, in 2018. RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP

You could see it coming. Now the turn is for the State forces and their crimes within the conflict. The report of the Special Justice for Peace, the transitional jurisdiction that arose from the peace accords, revealed its progress regarding extrajudicial executions in Colombia. The result: proof of how degradation in war included everyone, guerrillas, military, and more. …