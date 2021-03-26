The number of new infections with the corona virus is extremely high again. The corona situation is worsening. The Saarland wants to loosen up. That causes criticism.

In Germany, the corona situation worsens before Easter.

The number of infections and the 7-day incidence value increase. Nevertheless, federal states like Saarland want out of lockdown.

This news ticker on the subject of Corona in Germany is updated regularly.

Saarbrücken – The virologist Martin Stürmer has expressed skepticism about the planned corona easing in Saarland. The attempt is very brave, said striker on Friday on RBB-Inforadio. The basic idea of ​​considering alternatives to lockdown * is not bad either. Striker advised against adopting the regulation for the entire state. The 7-day incidence in Germany is currently 119.

“I think you should first try to get the infection process under control again,” the virologist pointed out. “Even if the Saarland now has a low incidence *, it doesn’t mean that it has to stay that way.”

Stürmer added: “And that’s why I would first go down and at the same time not lose sight of such models – but I would make them smaller and more targeted.”

Saarland wants to get out of lockdown from April 6th

The Saarland state government wants to loosen the corona restrictions for gastronomy, sport and culture as well as private meetings with a corresponding ordinance from April 6. With a negative corona test *, it should also be possible to visit theaters, cinemas, concert halls and fitness studios again. If the procedure proves to be successful, further opening steps should follow from April 18th. According to the RKI, the 7-day incidence in Saarland is currently 61.1. That looks good – before Easter.

But the development is dynamic. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn and RKI boss Lothar Wieler commented on the current Corona situation at the mandatory press conference this Friday. Wieler warned: “We are at the beginning of the third wave. There are clear signals that this wave can get even worse than the other two. “

Corona in Germany: model projects in selected regions

The German Association of Cities, meanwhile, appealed to the federal states to quickly determine the details of the planned model projects for opening steps in the corona crisis. The President of the municipal umbrella association and Mayor of Leipzig Burkhard Jung (SPD) told the portal t-online, the cities welcomed pilot projects to investigate opening steps for individual areas of public life.

“It is good that the federal and state governments have agreed on such model projects in some selected regions this week,” said Jung. “The details for this must now be determined quickly in the federal states. Only then can cities start model projects. It is unfortunate when the impression arises that the cities are not creative and determined enough. “

Corona in Germany: NRW wants a model city

In the most populous federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, according to a newspaper report, models are to be tested in the megacity of Cologne, among other things, as to how retail, catering and event venues could be opened safely. Using the example of the largest city in North Rhine-Westphalia, it should be tested how appropriate measures work in a metropolis, reported the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger on Friday. (afp) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA