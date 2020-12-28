In the fight against autocracies and dictatorships, women are now on the front lines – from China to Belarus. They pay a heavy price for their courage. Their successes are still small, but that will change.

Vhe blogger Zhang Zhan was imprisoned for four years – because of critical reports about the authorities’ handling of Corona. Almost six years for the women’s rights activist Ludschain Al-Hathlul in Riyadh – because of the demand that Saudi women be allowed to drive. A similar fate awaits the Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, abducted since September.

And what are powerful men doing these days? Putin is annoyed that his mission killer squad has been exposed. Xi Jin-ping keeps building new camps for Uighurs and Tibetans. Alexander Lukashenko barricades himself. The Saudi princes look worriedly at Joe Biden, who shows a tougher pace towards Riyadh in the future. Yes, of course, a prominent civil rights activist in Hong Kong was surprisingly released on bail. And yes, in Belarus also Olga Chishinkova, who was abducted 42 days ago. But none of the powerful should please believe that the pressure from the boiler is now and everything is halfway good.

Courageous women are on the front lines everywhere in autocracies and dictatorships. You need courage in democracies too; no one should believe that Greta Thunberg, for example, lives without any threat. The difference is that in democracies the police protect activists, in dictatorships they persecute them. It takes a lot of courage to ring the doorbell of an assassin who has just been exposed, who has just been exposed to Navalny, as Navalny’s confidante Lyubov Sobol did at the beginning of the week.

Her appearance was the knock of history on the dictators’ door. It knocks and rings everywhere. The fall of the republic in ancient Rome was the last time an autocracy would take power for a long time.

The overthrow of a tyrant is not a question of hours or years; in some cases the world has to wait a long time. But the fall is coming. Throwing women in jail for doing what is taken for granted in democracies does not save the dictators. There is a knock, the doorbell rings – Don Giovanni’s stone guest today is a woman.