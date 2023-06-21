Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ittihad have announced they have recruited Chelsea midfielder and French world champion N’Golo Kanté. “Don’t listen to fake news. Kanté is an Ittihad player now!” tweeted the Jeddah club. Its president Anmat Al-Hailee gave a “welcome to our new tiger Kanté” on Twitter, who joins his compatriot Karim Benzema.

The Parisian midfielder, born in 1991, therefore leaves Chelsea after seven seasons in which he has won practically everything. The Premier League and an English Cup are his internal loot, while internationally, with the Blues, he brought home a Champions League, a Europa League, a European Super Cup and a club world cup. Now the new adventure in the Saudi championship.