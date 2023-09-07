Wwhat’s going on in Africa? The international excitement about the coup in Gabon is less due to the country, its oil resources or the person of the ousted President Ali Bongo. It is based on the fact that the “coup series” is continuing at a fast pace in West and Central Africa: Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Niger and now Gabon.

It is tempting to lump events together, especially since all countries are in West and Central Africa. Similar TV images go around the world. The putschists justified their uprising with similar sentences, and the international community reacted with similar fears of instability and chaos. One could almost believe that there is a script that is used again and again.

Amazing serenity

However, the recent coup in Gabon is different. Much points to a power struggle within the presidential family. Factors such as Islamist terrorism play no role. The anti-French mood is less heated, no Russian flags can be seen as before in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. It remains to be seen whether the events deserve the term military coup at all. Although a general was sworn in as interim president on Monday, it is possible that part of the presidential family is still pulling the strings in the background. It’s just a different part than before.

More interesting than the behavior of the putschists and the excitement abroad are the reactions of the country’s own population. In Gabon, too, surprising calm prevailed at first. Most of them went about their daily lives first, which is in any case separate from what is happening in the presidential palace. Later, demonstrators took to the streets and celebrated the putschists, as they had in other states.







It takes a lot for coups to be hailed with such enthusiasm. Internationally, the horror of the putsche is great. What is overlooked is that these are symptoms of much deeper-seated grievances. Gabon is the prime example of a state in which the political elite has enriched itself immensely for more than 50 years and has held on to power, largely accepted by the international community and in some cases promoted.

There is a lot of frustration about this, especially among the young and fast-growing generation. Half a million people lived in Gabon shortly after independence, now there are almost 2.5 million. Every second person is younger than 21 years. These young people are fed up with members of the government and officials, who in the case of Gabon often have the same last name, and are hiding from their own people behind well-armed guards. They are fed up with poverty and lack of opportunities compared to their peers in the rest of the world.

In Africa of all places

The worrying thing is that in all the anger, the belief that something can be changed democratically has been lost. In Africa of all places, where freedom fighters once fought so hard for independence, where elections are a celebration for which voters queue for hours. Have the efforts for democratic conditions been in vain?







Admittedly, the states in which the presidents were overthrown in succession were never real democracies. Apart from a few exceptions, elections on the continent are a ritual that takes place every few years and the outcome of which is usually known in advance. Constitutional amendments to remove term limits are common. However, it is doubtful that living conditions will improve when the military is in charge.

There is now a lot of talk about “risk of infection”. Officers elsewhere could have similar thoughts, especially since they can count on applause from the population. A look at the map is enough to identify further potential states. South of Gabon, in the Republic of Congo, President Denis Sassou Nguesso has been in office for 39 years with one break. In the north, 90-year-old Paul Biya has led Cameroon for 41 years. The Gnassingbé presidential family in Togo has lasted as long as the bongos in Gabon.

Responding to coups with rhetorical calls for a “return to democracy” or the “restoration of a constitutional order” is not enough. The threat of a military strike, as in the Niger coup, has the opposite effect. A lot is happening on the continent. However, Europe’s influence is dwindling. The historical ballast of the colonial period weighs heavily. And the value diplomacy of the West has unfortunately not brought the desired success in many places.