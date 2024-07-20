Chicago.- The Chicago Fire announced on Friday that they will offer vouchers to fans in case Lionel Messi does not play with Inter Miami on August 31, when the teams face each other at Soldier Field.

Messi suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle during the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, won by the Albiceleste, on July 15. In a statement, the Fire expressed confidence that Messi will play.

In the event that they are unable to make it, the team will offer those who purchase tickets for this one game starting now $250 off two or more new season ticket purchases for the Fire’s entire 2025 season. Another option offers $100 off two or more tickets for a single home game against Inter Miami.

If fans had already purchased tickets, the Fire said they would be given the opportunity to claim two complimentary tickets to the Fire’s Fan Appreciation Night on Oct. 19 against Nashville.