The last two weeks were the worst. Claudia Rodrigo, 20, lives in Madrid. And her boyfriend, Pablo, 22, in Zaragoza. The fact that their relationship was at a distance made it easy for them to adapt to the separation imposed by confinement. However, as the de-escalation phases progressed, they saw how other couples were finding each other again. And for them, being in different autonomous communities, they had no choice but to keep waiting. “We are already making plans and we are more nervous,” Claudia said in mid-June, when they still had two weeks to see each other.

Like them, many couples spent apart the state of alarm decreed by the Government on March 14. The initial two weeks turned into more than three months, although only those who lived in different autonomous communities had to wait until the new normal, on June 21, to see each other again. In Verne We spoke to several of these couples in March, when the lockdown had just begun and they were through their first few weeks without hugs. Now we have contacted them again to see how they carried out these months and how the reunion was.

Communication and friction

In the first week of the state of alarm, Óscar Rodríguez, 37, and his girlfriend, 34, in Madrid and Tres Cantos respectively, had not yet made a video call. Now he says that later they did need them, although the pace of video calls slowed down over time. “The last weeks it was strange that we did them,” he says. But it happened to everyone, also to his friends. “There was a boom at the beginning, but then when you get used, in quotes, to the situation, and less”, he reflects. It is not something at all strange: many people were changing the video for voice-only calls as the weeks went by.

Something similar tells Claudia Rodrigo. Since neither she nor her boyfriend really like video calls, they only made them when someone was going through a more difficult time. “But the video call made me very sad,” he says, “it’s like it’s very close but at the same time very far.” In the end, the communication was continuous but by WhatsApp, and sometimes they also called without video. “She got along better than seeing her and not being able to get close,” recalls the interviewee. When they were still two weeks away from seeing each other, she wondered if everything would still be the same. “I guess so, but it’s a bit like we’re starting to date again,” she says.

Mireia Cantero, who turned 24 during confinement, says that she and her partner, Victor, did speak every day, with or without video. She lives in Valencia and he lives in a town 10 minutes away by car, and from the beginning they tried not to communicate constantly. “We tried not to talk all the time, it is essential to have time for yourself,” he says. In addition, if they spoke without leaving space to disconnect, “in the end everything was the same topic, everything was the coronavirus, or how bad everything was,” he says. Better to give yourself time to breathe. If at any time either of them felt more overwhelmed or lonely, they did talk.

Generally, although they all went through difficult times, they never saw their relationships in jeopardy. Cantero’s confinement was hard because his grandmother broke her hip and was hospitalized for two weeks, so she spent a lot of time in the hospital with her (they allowed a companion). There she really missed having her partner by her side, just like when she couldn’t blow out the candles on her cake with her. “Everything got a little more complicated and exhausting towards the end,” he says. But he clarifies that they did it well and that they did not “cheat”, even if the temptation was 10 minutes away by car.

From the discussions that could arise with their partners, everyone was always clear that it was the fault of the situation. Óscar Rodríguez and his girlfriend had “some friction”, although nothing serious. “I think it was also because of the monotony, because it seems that you live in the same continuous day. That affects your character and sometimes relationships,” says the interviewee. There were also days when he didn’t feel like talking, because after being on the phone all day at work he no longer wanted to use it at all.

For her part, Claudia Rodrigo believes that they also endured those possible frictions that could arise thinking that they preferred to see each other in a few months rather than not see each other anymore. “By living 300 kilometers away we have that commitment,” he says. There are days when I saw “all black” and others “all pink”, but since they are “very talkative” they solved the problems right away. “We talk about everything and we have not discussed in a year and a half of relationship,” he says.

Reunion

Valencia premiered phase 1 on May 18 and that same day, at 8 in the morning, Víctor took the car and went to Mireia Cantero’s house. “I don’t know who was more nervous,” she says. “He certainly was a lot, he started crying, poor thing,” he remembers. Since then, they see each other every day. “He almost lives here,” laughs Cantero.

Óscar Rodríguez premiered phase 1 in Madrid by going to Tres Cantos, where his girlfriend lives. He says it was “a little weird at first”, especially on the street, because of “the mask, don’t touch you so much” … But little by little they have adapted. They are mostly seen in Tres Cantos, which is quieter and less crowded. “Madrid was more complicated,” he says, especially when there were still strips to go out on the street.

As for Claudia and Pablo, they finally saw each other on June 29. She took a bus to Zaragoza (“four hours with the mask on,” she says) and he went to look for her at the bus station. They went by taxi to the house of his parents, a “very strange” journey because they were both wearing the mask. “We did not kiss until we were at his house,” says the interviewee, who says that at first she was very nervous.

They did not stay in Zaragoza with her in-laws. Claudia Rodrigo speaks in the last interview with Verne, at the beginning of July, from Calafell, in Tarragona, where his family has a house. “There are not many people here, on the beach we are almost alone and we don’t go out much,” he says. “They are a vacation of absolute relaxation,” he says. The fear that things would not be the same in the end turned out to be unfounded. “In two minutes it was as usual. It is as if time had not passed,” he concludes.

* You can also follow us on Instagram and Flipboard. Don’t miss out on the best of Verne!