Inma García and her boyfriend celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple last Friday, March 13, precisely the day they Pedro Sánchez announced the state of alarm. She lives in Valencia, where she studies Psychology, and he has lived and worked in Alicante for a month and a half. As the week of March 16 he was going to have a vacation at the university for the Fallas, the plan of García, 24, was to leave as of Friday to spend those days with her boyfriend, 29. With the announcement of the president of the Government, the plan became unfeasible.

In the end, he did spend the weekend in Valencia, where he is registered, but they no longer considered seeing each other. “She works in a hospital and I live with my parents, who are at risk, it was not a good idea,” explains Inma García to. Verne by phone. Now he has returned to Alicante and they no longer know when they will see each other again in person.

The speed with which everything changed last week meant that, although the quarantine was more or less expected, it caught many people with a changed foot. Like Inma García and her boyfriend, many couples are spending each one in a different house.

Óscar Rodríguez, 37, and his girlfriend, 34, were half doubting whether to pass the quarantine together – he had not yet declared himself, but it was foreseeable – when the decree arrived and decided for them. He is in Madrid and she is in Tres Cantos. They both live in shared flats, so spending these weeks together wasn’t “very viable,” says Rodríguez, but he also admits that the surprise could have turned them the other way around. “If just this weekend I had gone there or she had come to see me, maybe the situation now would be different,” says the interviewee.

Now they have an indeterminate number of weeks ahead of them in which they will not be able to see each other in person, something that can put the strongest couples to the test. García confesses that he is afraid of “being bad psychologically when everything is over, that the relationship will not return to normal.”

“Under this anomalous situation, very stressful situations are experienced with high levels of anxiety,” he explains to Verne the psychologist Mireya Larín Salazar, head of the Couple Therapy and Sexuality Area of Psychotools. Separation is an added challenge, so it is necessary to focus a lot on communication and try to make it “as effective, accurate and positive as possible,” says the expert.

One of the most important aspects is to be open, confide in your partner what you feel and “give us a break” if conflicts arise. In addition, the expert points out that it is necessary to try that physical distance does not become emotional distance, for which she highlights the importance of self-care. Having a “physiological, psychological, social and emotional balance” as an individual will have a “positive” impact on the relationship, indicates Larín Salazar.

However, this balance is not always easy, especially if the situation of both members of the couple is different. Inma García, the interviewee whose anniversary coincided with the announcement of the state of alarm, maintains that her life has turned upside down because she no longer leaves the house, while that of her boyfriend, who is still going to work, has not changed so much. “When we start talking about the day to day, the routine, he doesn’t understand my situation,” she explains.

Communication yes, but without going overboard

Giving importance to communication does not mean that you have to be talking all the time. It is necessary to “oxygenate” the relationship because, if we dedicate all our social communication to our partner, says Larín Salazar, “laziness, fatigue and boredom can appear.” For this reason, he recommends daily but planned contact. “Just as in these situations we cannot forget the routines of cleaning, work, friendships and leisure despite being in isolation, we also have to plan contacts with our partner if they are physically separated from us,” he says.

That’s what Mireia Cantero, 23, and her partner, Víctor, 25, do. They live 10 minutes from each other and were used to seeing each other practically every day, but faced with the new situation, it is as if they were thousands miles away. To communicate, they have a kind of schedule. “Something like that from this to that time each one dedicates herself to her task and then we will make video calls or whatever,” Pellegro tells Verne by phone. They have also become fond of Netflix Party, an extension for Chrome that allows groups of people to view the same content at the same time on the platform streaming and comment on it through a chat.

But setting limits is not that easy, especially in these early days. Although most of those interviewed have not yet noticed too much change or a special stress on their life as a couple, they do admit that they seek more (virtual) contact.

Óscar Rodríguez says that, if they used to speak once a day and something on WhatsApp, now they take advantage of it at lunchtime or during a break in the morning. And then, especially, at night. “For now it is more due to the shock of everything that is happening and the isolation itself than the distance that we have,” reflects the interviewee. He and his partner didn’t see much of each other on weekdays, so there’s not much change yet. “I suppose that when one, two weekends go by without us seeing each other it will be a little more difficult,” he says.

They have not made a video call yet, they speak on the phone and WhatsApp, although Rodríguez admits that they will consider it because the tool “gives at least the possibility of feeling a little closer.” Yes, Claudia Rodrigo, 20, and her boyfriend, Pablo, 22, have already felt the need to do so in Madrid and Zaragoza respectively. She, who says that at least she has the advantage of being used to a long distance relationship and knowing that “there is life beyond” her boyfriend, says that normally they do not make video calls because she does not like it very much, but that now they do every day. Also, they have started using the console Nintendo switch, which allows you to play Pinturillo (a kind of Pictionary) online or with your friends to make your day “more enjoyable”.

Sex takes a back seat

The quarantine also imposes a collateral effect on couples who go through it separately: how they manage their sexual life. At the moment, as they have not been around for a long time, they say that they have not yet addressed the issue, although Óscar Rodríguez believes that “maybe later” the conversation does come out.

“You think about sex, of course”, admits Inma García, “but it depends on the importance you give it.” The interviewee said that, living apart, they had already gotten used to pushing the subject aside a bit. The most complicated thing for her is the emotional level: “Not being able to give him a hug, not having him close as a refuge.”

Claudia Rodrigo, the interviewee who has been in a long-distance relationship, agrees. For her, sex “is not the most important thing.” It is something that “is part of a relationship”, but that you put aside when “you are aware that you are not going to see it.” Of course, when the reunion occurs, “you take it with more desire.” For her part, Mireia Cantero says that they have spoken about it, yes, and they have decided “that each one more or less will manage on their own.”

Uncertainty and future plans

The quarantine has made everyone have to park or cancel plans. In addition to the aforementioned anniversary of Inma García and her boyfriend, Óscar Rodríguez and his partner had planned to take a trip one of these weeks (although they had not booked anything yet). Mireia Cantero and her boyfriend, for their part, were looking for a place to set up a law firm together and now they don’t know when they will do it, if they do.

The worst, all agree, is uncertainty. “I’m used to not seeing him,” says Claudia Rodrigo, “but we are very organized and we usually know when we are going to see each other.” Inma García, who is in the last year of Psychology, takes advice from her studies to cope with the situation. “It is important to focus on the day to day” and not think too much about the future, “in the uncertainty of how long it will last” or how these weeks will affect the relationship, she says.

However, most of them do talk about the future, about that moment that they do not know when it will come when they can see each other again. “The first thing is that I’m going to give him a hug for at least ten minutes!” Exclaims Cantero. Óscar Rodríguez believes that it is something that we are all doing when speaking with any loved one. “I think that all of us, when we can resume our normal life, we are going to value things that may have been routine before,” he says. Things like dinner or going out for a beer “will become extraordinary.”

