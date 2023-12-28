Coach Brunson: To avoid quarrels, you need to agree on the price of gifts in advance

Couples are more likely to argue about money on holidays than on weekdays, says relationship coach Paul Brunson. Ways to avoid fighting over the family budget suggested Independent.

Brunson warned that financial disagreements never go away on their own, but only worsen over time. “You need to start talking about money early in a relationship. I know that this is a taboo, but the more we talk, the less scary this topic becomes,” the expert noted.

Brunson believes that you can avoid another quarrel over money for the holidays if you discuss all expenses in advance, agree on a budget and agree on the minimum and maximum price of gifts. The expert warned that achieving a common position may not be easy, and even more difficult is getting both to comply with agreements. However, even if it is not possible to find a compromise or one of the partners is deceiving the other in matters of money, according to Brunson, you need to remain calm. He advised to be patient and try to understand the reasons for your partner’s actions. “Ask yourself why they can’t be honest with you and what can be done to prevent other financial lies,” the expert advised.

In addition, Brunson recommended that the spouses open a joint account where each would send a certain amount of money. To reduce the number of quarrels, he suggested discussing in advance what amounts are permissible to spend from this account and for what purposes. In his opinion, such a combination of finances will help partners get closer and better understand how the spending of one affects the life of the other.

