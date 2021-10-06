from Danilo di Diodoro

We choose among similar ones or we become one over time and this concerns healthy habits, but also unhealthy that lead to similar risk profiles in the couple for the same diseases

As far as health is concerned, it is not only true that those who look alike take each other, but also that cohabitation tends to standardize behavior.

Behaviors but also physiological indices This is demonstrated by an international research published in the journal Atherosclerosis by a group of experts led by Naoki Nakaya of Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization of Tohoku University in Sendai, Japan. The research explored the level of similarity of the cardiovascular risk factors of over five thousand Japanese couples and nearly 29,000 Dutch couples. Surprising the level of agreement for somatic risk factors such as cholesterol and triglyceride levels, blood pressure, body mass index, abdominal circumference, but also for factors related to behaviors, such as cigarette smoking or the use of alcoholic beverages. And even the incidence of diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and metabolic syndrome was very similar within couples.

Similar in the beginning of the relationship or during This pairwise concordance could be explained by selective mating or the cohabitation effect, say the research authors. Selective mating is the tendency that people have to select mates who have greater similarities with respect to characteristics such as external traits, behaviors, social and environmental factors, i.e. the so-called social homogamy. These factors are responsible for one initial similarity between the two partners. The effect of cohabitation can instead be attributed to common environmental factors within the couple or to the so-called “interaction effect with the partner”, ie the influence that each partner has on the behavior of the other. When the concordance due to the effect of cohabitation obviously tends to be greater the longer the relationship lasts.

Agreement on physical activity Also interesting is the data of the concordance within the couples as regards the level of physical activity, concordance that tends to increase with the passing years. This effect is the result of cohabitation, and correlated both to the good example that each of the partners gives to the other, and to the fact that their home is obviously located in such a way as to facilitate access to parks or sports facilities. As for smoking habits, the concordance is already very high in the 20-39 age group, demonstrating that it is quite unusual for a smoker and a non-smoker to form a couple. When this happens, it often ends up becoming uniform within the couple as time passes.

This research represents the first study of its kind carried out on populations belonging to different continents, and therefore represents a confirmation of the fact that the phenomenon of concordance within transverse pairs

And through even very distant cultures.