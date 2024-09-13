One night, after a fight with his fiancée, Josh Perez was lying in bed, searching his phone for contact information for the producers behind “Couples Therapy.” The docuseries, which follows real couples as they undergo about five months of therapy, had become a conduit for them to have difficult conversations about their own relationship.

Perez hoped that being cast on the show might help them even more. Months later, Perez and his fiancée, Natasha Marks, were sitting on a couch inside a New York City forum. Across from them, on a set built to look like a therapist’s office, was Orna Guralnik, the psychoanalyst and therapeutic master of “Couples Therapy.”

“I guess if I had to sum up why we’re here,” Marks said, searching Perez’s face as she spoke, “I’d say it’s because we recently had a baby and our emotional and physical intimacy has, for a while, gone downhill.”

Over the course of the show’s four seasons — the most recent of which launched on Paramount+ with Showtime — 20 couples and one polyamorous trio have revealed the kinds of intimacies Marks shared for Guralnik, and by extension the TV audience, to dissect. Online, the show has an active fanbase that analyzes its relationships like gossip within a group of friends. The attention has left most of the show’s couples grappling with consequences both anticipated and unexpected.

The show receives thousands of applications each season to appear on it. Those who are selected receive small stipends.

DeSean Dais, who appeared with his wife, Elaine, on the show’s first season, said therapy “saved the life of our marriage.” The turning point came when Guralnik connected Elaine’s history of physical abuse by a previous partner to her own overwhelming need for control.

However, several of the couples have split since appearing on the show, including Lauren Guilbeaux and Sam Hopwood from season 1, which aired in 2019.

Guilbeaux, a trans woman, was pleased with the production’s portrayal of her relationship. Viewers told her the show had opened their minds to the lived experiences of trans people, a response she felt was satisfying.

But Hopwood felt she was being cast as the “antagonist” in Guilbeaux’s story and began to question the ethics of conducting therapy on a television show.

“In the end, I didn’t feel like anything about the process helped my relationship,” Hopwood said.

Guilbeaux and Hopwood divorced in 2021 and are not on speaking terms.