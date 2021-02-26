The coronavirus pandemic has forced many wedding and events companies to reinvent themselves and adapt to the ever-changing regulations.

The Mallorcan company Imatge & Events has been in the Wedding business for 17 years. Owners, Sonia García and Neus Artigues have grabbed the opportunity for change with both hands and become a pioneers in the online weddings business.

They’re giving couples who don’t want to wait any longer to get married an alternative way to celebrate their nuptials and they also stream the events to guests, so that those who are unable to attend can see their friends and relatives getting married in real time.

Under the current regulations only 50 people can attend a wedding outdoors and 25 indoors and that including waiters and all other staff.

Last year, only 3 of the 22 weddings that Sonia and Neus had planned were able to go ahead.

“This year we have exceeded expectations, but the uncertainty continues,” says Neus. “Some couples have already delayed their wedding until 2022, but others are choosing to get married online. “

The Details

The wedding starts with a video of the preparations of the bride and groom and is followed by their live arrival at the church, with the permission of the priest, or from hotels or other locations if the couple are having a civil ceremony.

The link for the wedding is emailed to all of the guests watching from home and a picnic is sent to them on the day, which includes the same food that the happy couple and their guests are having.

A normal wedding can cost 140 euros a head, whereas this option costs around 70 or 80 euros a head, depending on the menu.

Michelin-starred Chef Andreu Genestra is collaborating with Neus and Sonia and offering various gastronomic suggestions and bartender Rafa Martín, from the Brass Club, prepares cocktails and vacuum-packed combinations so that guests can have a drink with their lunch.

After the ‘I do’s’ an appetizer is served and the bride and groom usually say a few words to those watching online, before everyone tucks into lunch or dinner. Those following the celebrations from home can also talk to other guests attending the wedding.

“With each picnic there is a QR code with instructions from Chef Andreu Genestra on how to prepare the food that’s been delivered to their homes, ”explains Neur. “We launched this service with Chef Genestra and sooner or later other companies will likely follow, depending on how the de-escalation develops.”

At the moment, if the event is held in the afternoon with face-to-face guests it has to finish before the 22:00 curfew.

The day ends with a toast and some carefully chosen music is streamed to guests to that they can party on at home.