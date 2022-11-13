Chris and Amanda Sellers the record family: they have 10 children and manage to do everything with 1500 dollars a month

A truly incredible story is that of a record-breaking couple, they call themselves Chris and Amanda Sellers and they became famous for the number of family members. The two have 10 children and manage to live on $ 1,500 a month.

A story that has left thousands of people speechless and obviously is doing a lot discuss. But it was the woman who explained how they manage to feed them and live without it great expectations.

Amanda in an interview with the local newspaper SWNS, explained that they leave nothing to chance. In fact it was she who had the desire for a big family and she managed to to convince even her husband.

When the two decided to get married it was 2013. Chris already had two sons from a previous relationship. Shortly after, however, she too became pregnant with Liam, who was born in 2014. In 2015, the twins Mya and Mia arrived.

In 2017 the twins Asher and Brycen, in 2018 Eli and in 2020 Emma. The only year her mother was not pregnant is 2021, but at the moment she is pregnant again with their 10th child. Obviously they don’t rule out the possibility of bring others into the world. In the interview, the woman explained how she manages everything.

Chris and Amanda Sellers: the woman’s words on the organization

We bought a van with 15 seats, to be able to go around all together. We purchase $ 1100 worth of long-life products and $ 400 of fresh produce every month. I plan about 15 dinners, which I then try to double. We have a large freezer in the basement and a large fridge in the kitchen. I try to teach all of them to be independent, so they can help out with housework and be able to organize breakfast and lunch on their own.