From: Michel Guddat

From the happiest couple to marital crisis: A young couple experiences a rollercoaster of emotions after winning a million-dollar jackpot.

Louth – Everyone knows the saying “bad luck in games, good luck in love”. Everyone has probably heard it after a lost game. But the reverse meaning is also common knowledge. And this is perfect for a couple England to.

52 million euros: Young couple wins the lottery – then the separation follows

They were 22 years old. In 2012, Matt Topham and Cassey Carrington won a gigantic sum of £45 million lotto. This corresponds to around 52 million euros. The couple's lives changed suddenly on the day they won – both for the better and for the worse.

Topham and Carrington married that same year. The happy marriage resulted in three children. But almost twelve years later there is not much left of the luck of the draw and love.

You were still beaming: the young couple happily celebrated winning the million-dollar jackpot. But after that the marriage began to falter. © Rui Vieira/picture alliance

Carrington announced on March 21, 2024 that they were no longer living together. So far, no details are known about the reasons for the separation. In August 2023, Topham had, according to a report by The Sun published a mysterious post on social media. It said: “Sometimes, no matter how kind, friendly, caring and loving you are, it’s just not enough for some people.”

Suspended sentence, financial problems, then the separation: lottery winners go through difficult times

Despite the mega jackpot, things didn't always go well for the now 34-year-old couple. In 2021, Topham was given a 16-week suspended sentence. The reason for this was an accident at Christmas 2019 in which he hit a 75-year-old pensioner with his car. The woman died, like her Picture reported.

The Rushmoor Country Park in Louth they acquired also failed. The park and zoo had to close in 2020 due to financial difficulties.

Former lottery winner Topham finds a new flame

Meanwhile, Topham has discovered his heart for another woman. The man, who is also an active racing driver, was spotted several times in the company of a young blonde. Pictures on social media show the couple on romantic trips to London or on a skiing holiday.

Various examples show that winning millions does not always lead to happiness. One winner complains: “I wish I had torn up the ticket.” Another lottery winner also regretted her fate afterwards.

