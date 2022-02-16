Stefanie and Duane were convinced that Roo was killed in the accident, but in reality he had just run away in fear.

The most terrible nightmare that can affect a family that owns a four-legged friend is undoubtedly that of losing their puppy. Imagine the fear if this happens after the same family is involved in a terrible car accident. This is exactly what happened to Stefanie and Duane Lindsay and their puppy Roo.

Stefanie and Duane, a couple originally from California, long ago decided to spend a nice relaxing day by the sea. So they jumped in the car with their puppy Roo and headed to Bodega Bay in El Dorado County.

The day was over and the three, happy, set off for home. Unfortunately, while they were traveling on the highway, another car has swept up theirs at quite high speed.

Stefanie and Duane’s car got it overturned several times, finishing his run in a field not far from the road.

Despite the terrible impact, both Stefanie and Duane remained injured not too badly and they were both conscious. After a few seconds, however, they both realized their dog was disappeared into thin air.

The first thought that occurred to him was dramatic. The two thought that while the car was overturned, the puppy had remained crushed under the car.

The finding of Roo

Crawled out of the car, Stefanie immediately called a ‘ambulance. Doctors arrived and took her and her husband to the hospital.

Duane had a broken breastbone, so he had to stay in the hospital, but Stefanie had done pretty well, so it’s right away. returned at the scene of the accident a search for Roo.

There was no sign of the puppy, so Stefanie has contacted all local authorities, animal control and published several ads also on social networks.

The next day, a stranger contacted the woman saying her dog was about 3 kilometers from the crash site.

Stefanie ran there and found poor Roo sitting under a tree. He was slightly injured, but all in all he had done pretty well. The video of their meetingit immediately went viral on the web.