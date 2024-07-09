Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

A mountain hike requires good preparation: There is a lot to consider, from the weather to the route. A couple with a child ignored this – mountain rescuers are horrified.

San Pellegrino – Hiking is very popular in Germany. And is also very popular in other countries near the Alps. However, you should prepare for a mountain hike and be suitably equipped. However, a couple in Italy did not take this into account at all. And in the Dolomites they even put their small child in danger.

Couple in Italy hikes in the Dolomites – unsecured and with a child in their arms

Italian rescue workers posted a video on Facebook in the group “Noi Soccorritori”, which loosely translates to “We rescuers”. It shows a man and a woman climbing along an extremely steep mountain path without any safety equipment. The man is also holding his child in his arms during the daring feat.

The rescue workers wrote about the couple’s reckless hike on Facebook: “On the via ferrata with a baby in my arms and without equipment. Mountain rescue: ‘If you are unprepared, it is sensible to turn back.'”

Video shows “father with baby in his arms” on a steep mountain climbing route – without a safety rope

According to mountain rescuers, “a father with a baby in his arms” had set off on the Bepi Zac via ferrata in the Dolomites. The specialist portal bergsteigen.com recommends “complete climbing equipment, helmet, possibly a headlamp, and possibly a safety rope for the route.” However, the emergency services stated that the couple was missing “any kind of protection – from a harness with carabiners to a helmet.” And they sharply criticized the parents’ behavior: “This is unjustifiable.”

This father, who was walking along a via ferrata without any safety equipment and with his child in his arms, caused mountain rescuers to shake their heads. © Screenshot/facebook.com/noisoccorritori

Meanwhile, the emergency services reported that the father and mother with their child were not the only hikers to take unnecessary risks. “A start to the season marked by numerous operations for unprepared hikers between sneakers and people stuck in the snow. This despite several appeals to prepare a trip and be as careful as possible,” the mountain rescuers described in their post.

Mountain rescuers warn against unnecessary risks when hiking: “It’s just common sense”

They made an urgent appeal to all hikers. Before going on a mountain hike, it is extremely important to “pay attention to weather forecasts” and also to have the right “equipment to deal with the unexpected”. There is absolutely no shame in hikers breaking off their tour and turning back: “It’s just common sense.”

How dangerous hiking can be was recently demonstrated in Austria. A German man died in the Tyrolean Alps after falling 200 metres. (kh)