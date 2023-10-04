Durango.- A couple from Durango tried to give their son a somewhat unusual name, since They wanted to name the newborn baby “Beelzebub”the news generated controversy on social networks.

“Beelzebub” is the name of a demon of the Jewish-Christian religion known as “Lord of the Flies”also known as Satan, one of the seven princes of hell.

The controversial case occurred in Durangowhen the couple arrived accompanied by the baby to carry out the procedure with the birth certificate.

The guardians agreed to name the baby “Beelzebub”but the Civil Registry staff rejected the request, due to the entity’s regulations.

The name “Beelzebub” was rejected and they tried to name it “Satan” / Photo: Pixabay

The parents did not cease in their attempt to refer to the devil and They later asked that the child be called “Satan”, but this was not allowed either.

The couple left without naming the baby / Photo: CUARTOSCURO

In the end, the couple decided not to carry out the procedure and left the building.. It should be noted that It is unknown if the couple will seek to have this procedure performed elsewhere. or if she will change her mind about naming her baby after a demon.

According to the regulations on names, the Internal Regulations of the General Directorate of Civil Registry of the State of Durango guarantee all its inhabitants the right to nationality, identity and name, however, there are guidelines that specify the choice of Names.

The Civil Code of the state of Durango states that you cannot register a name that:

It is made up of more than two nouns

Contains words that undermine personality

Be a nickname

Include numbers

These regulations are designed in order to protect the dignity and rights of the minor.

Therefore, the person in charge of the Civil Registry has the responsibility of ensuring that these rules are complied with.

THE DEBATE.