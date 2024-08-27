Home World

From: Kilian Bauml

A couple swaps their old life for a new one on a cruise ship. They plan to spend the next 15 years at sea.

Maui – Cruises are very popular among vacationers. The opportunity to visit several countries in a short time and to go on a variety of excursions attracts many travelers. In addition, there are often restaurants and on-board attractions that are designed to make the guests’ stay more pleasant. With all this comfort, some people are probably considering not leaving the ship at all. A couple from Maui (Hawaii) have actually decided to move onto a cruise ship and leave their old life behind.

Life on a cruise ship: Couple plans to spend 15 years at sea

Lanette Canen and Johan Bodin share on their YouTubechannel that they want to spend the next 15 years cruising and present their future home, with which they want to travel the world. The Villa Vie Odyssey will take three and a half years to build and will visit almost 150 countries and more than 400 destinations on its journey. According to CEO Mikael Petterson, it offers “all the comforts and amenities of a home.” In addition to a restaurant and a pool, the ship also has a gym, a beauty and hair salon and a work space.

The two Americans are paying a lot for their new life on board. According to the airline, even an inside cabin costs Website The provider’s fee is almost 120,000 US dollars (about 108,000 euros). In addition, there are monthly costs in the four-digit range. To fulfill this dream, they even sold their business, a car rental company on Maui. “Why should I live in Maui when I can travel the world?” Canan told the Business Insider“We are old enough to just gain experience now.” Another couple sold everything to live on the cruise ship for three and a half years.

Couple moves to cruise ship: “Some people might think we’re naive”

They describe themselves as “all or nothing people”. “Some people might think we’re naive, but Villa Vie has our full support,” says Bodin. “We’d be kicking ourselves if we didn’t take this opportunity.” Another woman even sold her house to go on a three-year cruise, but the departure was repeatedly postponed and finally canceled.