Roberto Mantovani Filho and Andreia Mantovani, suspected of harassing STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes, at Rome’s international airport, will testify to the PF (Federal Police) next Tuesday (July 18, 2023). The lawyer for the accused, Ralph Tórtima Stettinger Filho, told the Power360 that the couple was summoned to give testimony this Sunday morning (16.jul), but reported having a scheduled trip. Earlier, their son-in-law, Alex Zanatta Bignotto, testified to the PF in Piracicaba. On the occasion, he denied that he had uttered offenses to Moraes and stated that the curses came from other people who gathered near the minister.