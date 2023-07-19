Estadão Contenti

07/19/2023 – 6:51 am

This Tuesday, the 18th, the Federal Police carried out search and seizure warrants at two addresses linked to the couple suspected of having harassed Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, and family members of the magistrate at Rome’s international airport, on Friday. last fair. The orders were authorized by the President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber. The steps were taken while businessman Roberto Mantovani Filho and his wife, Andréia Munarão, gave testimony to the PF.

The warrants were fulfilled in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste and Piracicaba, where the couple was heard. The two are investigated in an investigation that investigates suspected crimes of injury, persecution and contempt. In addition to addresses in the interior of São Paulo, a car belonging to the couple was also searched.

Lawyer Ralph Tórtima Filho, who defends Mantovani and Andréia, said that, in the statement, the businessman reported that there was an “interlude” involving Moraes’ son at the airport. “He (Mantovani) acknowledged that there had been an altercation with a young man who was at the scene and that they didn’t even know who this young man was. Only when they disembarked and were approached by the Federal Police at the airport did they learn that it was the minister’s son,” he said.

VIP room

Also according to the couple’s lawyer, Mantovani and Andréia reported that the confusion was motivated by a dispute for space in the VIP lounge at Rome airport. Without finding available seats, the two would have been bothered to see Moraes passing by with his family. “For politicians there is a place, for people with children, with the elderly, there is not”, said Andréia, according to the defender.

According to Tórtima Filho, Mantovani also denied that he had pushed the minister or Moraes’ son, but admitted to having “removed” a person who would have offended his wife. “He (Mantovani) said that, due to offenses against his wife, he removed this person, who he did not even know who he was, but he was a person who committed very heavy offenses, very disrespectful.” Asked about the identity of that person, the lawyer replied that “they (Mantovani and Andréia) would have been told that he was the minister’s son”.

The PF asked for images from the Rome airport to support the investigation. The recordings were requested via international cooperation. The expectation is that the records will be provided this week. The investigation should also look into possible crimes against Moraes’ honor, possible bodily harm and the attempt to abolish the democratic rule of law. Crimes can be investigated and punished in Brazil due to the so-called principle of extraterritoriality.

Airport

According to the PF, at the airport in Rome, Andréia called Moraes a “bandit” and a “bought”. Afterwards, her husband reinforced the offenses and physically attacked the minister’s son, a 27-year-old lawyer. In addition to the couple, Alex Zanatta Bignotto, Mantovani’s son-in-law, allegedly addressed Moraes’ family with profanity. He testified to the PF on Sunday and denied having harassed the Supreme Minister.

Someone close to Moraes photographed the alleged aggressors. The records reached the PF in São Paulo, which approached the suspected group in Guarulhos. The agency hopes to receive images from the airport’s closed circuit cameras to help clarify the case.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.
























