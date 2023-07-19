Estadão Contenti

07/19/2023 – 8:21 am

The couple suspected of having attacked the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes and his son claim that they were “severely offended” by the magistrate’s son. The defense of Roberto Mantovani Filho and Andréia Munarão released a note this Tuesday, 18, after the couple gave testimony to the Federal Police.

They admitted having argued with Moraes’ family at Rome International Airport, in Italy, last Friday, the 14th, but did not mention physical aggression.

Roberto and Andréia said that the turmoil with Moraes’ family was not motivated by a “political connotation”, but rather due to a disagreement about entering the VIP lounge at the Italian airport. The suspects stated that Moraes’ son disrespected the couple “with extremely heavy offenses”, which only ended after the STF minister intervened in the discussion.

“After seven hours of testimonies, it was established that they were, in particular Andréia, seriously offended by the aforementioned young man who, on two occasions, disrespected them, with extremely heavy offenses, which only ceased when Minister Alexandre de Moraes intervened, who took him back to the VIP room”, says the couple’s defense note to the press.

The couple also told that the discussion was not intended to affect Moraes’ public image and that they are sure that the images from Rome Airport will support the veracity of their testimonies. The accused also stated that they did not find the minister and his son in the departure area of ​​the Rome airport, and that they were being confused with other people.

Family is accused of assaulting and harassing Moraes

According to the PF, Andréia Mantovani called the minister a “bandit and bought”. Afterwards, Roberto Mantovani Filho reinforced the curses and even physically attacked the minister’s son. In addition, Alex Zanatta Bignotto, Roberto’s son-in-law, would have fired bad words at the minister’s family. All three have already given testimony and are investigated by a corporation inquiry.

This Tuesday, the 18th, the PF carried out search and seizure warrants at two addresses linked to the suspects in the municipality of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, where they reside. The orders were authorized by the president of the SFT, Minister Rosa Weber. While giving their testimonies in Piracicaba (SP), investigators searched the couple’s car, which was parked in the courtyard of the police station.

