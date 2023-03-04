Both people were detained on February 27 by elements of the Valle de Chalco Municipal Public Safety and Transit Directorate, after they entered an educational facility located in comonfort avenue, La Concepcion neighborhoodwhere they would have stolen various electronic and stationery items.

After being captured, the possible implicates were presented before the Agent of the Public Ministry, who initiated the respective investigation for the crime of robbery committed against schools and buildings destined for educational activities.

With the test data collected and provided, a judge determined to link both parties to the process, with a precautionary measure consisting of an economic guarantee, periodic presentation to the State Center for Precautionary Measures (CEMECA).