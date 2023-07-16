The location near the Almelo-Nordhorn canal is heavenly. But that’s about all. Because in the neighborhood there has been a lot of controversy about a bed and breakfast, which the Van den Ham couple started in the backyard. Neighbors complain about nuisance and ask the municipality to act. Interesting detail: one of them is a former councilor (VVD) in Almelo. “That has nothing to do with it.”

#Couple #stops #commotion #residential #area #expect