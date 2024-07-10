Juarez City.- A couple driving a pickup truck through the streets of the Torreón neighborhood were shot. The woman was killed at the scene and the wounded man was taken to a hospital.

The attack occurred on Mariano Matamoros and Ángel Trías streets, six blocks from where two men had been executed an hour earlier.

The couple was traveling in a maroon Dodge Durango pickup truck and while being pursued, the driver crashed into the parking lot of a pharmacy.

The passenger got out of the truck and ran; the gunmen caught up with her a block away and shot her dead.

The driver was injured and was taken by ambulance to receive medical attention.

With this crime, the number of intentional homicides in the month of July reached 27.