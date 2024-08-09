Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2024 – 13:55

A 40-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were injured after being shot on Thursday night, the 8th, in an attempted robbery in Moema, south of São Paulo. The incident occurred at Praça Pereira Coutinho.

The couple were walking when they were approached by two criminals on a motorcycle, who announced the robbery, according to the São Paulo State Public Security Department (SSP).

During the action, the pillion passenger shot at the couple. After the shots were fired, the pair fled without stealing any of the victims’ belongings. The bandits have not yet been located by the police.

The man and woman were taken to the Hospital das Clínicas (HC), where they remained under medical care. The department did not report the severity of the injuries. The forensic team was called and the case was registered as attempted robbery at the 14th Police Precinct (Pinheiros).

Increase in robbery cases

On Thursday night, the 8th, a 59-year-old man was killed during an attempted robbery in Brooklin, in the south of São Paulo. The crime took place on Avenida Professor Vicente Rao, where the victim was riding his BMW/K1200 motorcycle.

Robberies followed by murder are on the rise in the state of São Paulo. In the first half of the year, there was a 15% increase in cases in the state, according to data from the SSP.

As shown by the Stateincidents related to motorcycle thefts attract attention, especially near the Imigrantes and Bandeirantes highways.