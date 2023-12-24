The incredible story of a couple who discovers they are a rare case: “The gynecologist was more upset than us, she couldn't speak”

One pregnancy in 15 million, this is how the doctor of this one couple he defined it. The story of this mother and father has gone viral on social media and has left thousands of people amazed.

Bethani and Tim Webb they live in Hythe and after two years of relationship, they decided to get married. The two wanted to have children, so they decided to try right away. Bethani is got pregnant after just 3 months.

They went to do theroutine ultrasoundthey were very excited, but they certainly didn't expect to hear those words coming out of the gynecologist's mouth.

He took the ultrasound and started examining me. Then she widened her eyes and stopped. She looked at us, in silence. After a while she smiled. Then she looked at us again. I did not understand. My husband finally asked her what the problem was and she told us that something like this happens in a 1 in 15 million pregnancy.

They were growing in Bethani's belly 4 identical children.

I was shocked, I couldn't believe it. I thought he was teasing me.

At 33 weeks' gestation, Bethani and Tim became parents 4 beautiful little girls: Abigail, McKayla, Grace and Emily. Neither of the two new parents has a history of twins in the family and the 4 girls were conceived naturally, without assisted fertilization or other help. The most surprising thing is that the quadruplets are identical, so identical that is difficult to distinguish them even for the couple.

I'm not ashamed to say it. We used nail polish on the feet to distinguish them, of different colours. Our life is not easy, but I wouldn't change it for the world. 48 diapers a day, exorbitant expenses, which I don't even want to list. Sometimes we had to ask for financial help. Our story came to the attention of some volunteers, who came to the house every week and helped us with collections from the local community. We were also able to purchase a larger car. It's not easy, even today, but we feel incredibly lucky because life has given us 4 precious gifts.

Today this beautiful family lives with Tim's moma loving grandmother who loves to help them and take care of her 4 beautiful granddaughters.