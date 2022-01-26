An American couple managed to save their farm from bankruptcy by selling NFTs – non-fungible tokens. With less than $1 in their account, the couple saw the sale of NFTs as an opportunity to save their home from foreclosure.

According to information from the CNBC website, software engineer Thorne Melcher and his artist girlfriend Mandy Musselwhite created the Dastardly Ducks collection, featuring 10,000 non-fungible duck art. The auction started on Wednesday (19) and, in less than 6 hours, the couple had already raised about US$ 120 thousand (something close to R$ 660 thousand at the current price) after selling NFTs.

+ Beatles memorabilia is sold on NFTs in virtual auctions

Thorne Melcher lost her job as a software engineer in February of last year. By selling artwork, Mandy Musselwhite was able to cover some household expenses. But with financial problems worsening, they began to delay the payment of the mortgage of the house, which cost more than US$ 300 thousand and is located on a small farm where they raise animals.

They say they used software to automatically create 10,000 unique images based on 100 different characteristics. Before selling the NFTs, the couple owed about $35,000 in overdue bills and used the money raised from duck arts to pay for expenses and managed to save the house.

The post Couple saves farm from bankruptcy by selling duck NFTs appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Couple #saves #farm #bankruptcy #selling #duck #NFTs