Uriangato, Guanajuato.- A couple robbed a gas station in Cuitzeo, Michoacán, after the heist they fled to Uriangato, Guanajuato, in his attempt to escape, the assailants unleashed a shootouta confrontation against municipal police officers.

The assailants, a man and a woman they left the car where they carried out the robbery they decided to flee on foot between the hills, which led to an intense mobilization of the three orders of government for its location, but Until now, the criminals have not been arrested.

The Michoacán authoritiesrequested the support of Uriangato Public Security, this after the assault at a gas station was reported, reported that the armed persons fled along the Morelia-Salamanca highway.

The Uriangato Police deployed a security operation and road search, and a vehicle was insured red color, which had been reported as the means of transportation in which the robbery was carried out.

the chase began when the crew members left the highway and went to the community of La Cinta and it was to the end of Benito Juárez street, which assailants were rounded up.

The thugs started shooting against the Public Security patrols and the police repelled the attack.

Afterwards, the assailants got out of the vehicle and fled towards the hilly area, getting lost in the undergrowth.

Authorities of the three orders of government, protected the area of ​​the confrontation, minutes later, elements of the police arrived at the area where the events occurred. General Attorney of the State of Michoacán (FGEM), who proceeded to study the area.

arrived at the place a tow truck to tow the car abandoned, which had a current robbery report, despite the first investigations in the area of ​​the events, there is no further information on the assailants, nor was the exact amount that was stolen reported. The people have yet to be found.