02/03/2024 – 18:15

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro arrested the couple who were reported for having created a fake kitty with the image of a child with cancer. The duo was located in an inn in Rio das Ostras, in the Lagos Region, this Saturday, 2.

According to the Police, the investigation was opened at the 10th DP (Botafogo), in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, after a complaint was registered by the relative of one of those involved. The Rio police station opened an investigation and indicted the pair for the crime of embezzlement.

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) opened a complaint about the case in court this week. Subsequently, the Judiciary authorized the duo's preventive arrest warrant.

The case gained national attention after being covered on the TV Globo program Fantástico. According to the report, the couple raised around R$35,000 by opening a virtual fundraiser with a photo of a child with cancer.