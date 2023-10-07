After 10 years of marriage and 3 children, they discover that they are cousins: the couple’s decision causes discussion throughout the world

The story of this one couple it has already gone around the world through social networks. Celina Quinones, 37, and Joseph Quinones, 44, live in Colorado and have been married for several years. Recently, unexpected news turned their lives upside down.

They met during a Halloween party, it was love at first sight between them. In fact, not long after they decided to get married and start a family. Then one day, Celina found out about the possibility of receiving a large inheritance, the same news that her husband also received. So they subjected themselves to the DNA testing.

We decided to do it together, my husband and I. That’s when I discovered something truly absurd. We’re cousins. I felt nauseous, in my head I thought we should get a divorce.

It wasn’t easy to accept the news, but the couple chose not to put an end to their great love. They decided to stay togetherdespite the family relationship.

It was a pivotal moment for us because you shouldn’t be with your cousin and I didn’t want to say it, but that’s how it happened. We chose to be transparent and tell everyone what happened to us. Because our bond is stronger than anything.

The two shared the news on TikTok, but reunited overwhelmed by criticism. Some accused them of being “sick people” and of having an “unnatural” relationship. But to these people, the wife and husband replied that it is easy to judge from behind a keyboard, without wearing their shoes. They fell in love and married, they shared life for years. The news came later 10 years of marriage and 3 children. They love each other and should get divorced now? Children have already been born, intimacy has been the same for 10 years. Why should they get divorced now? Someone else came to their support, sharing their thoughts.