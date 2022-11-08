How complicated is the life of the human being, we always complain about everything, more between living and dying, only an instant is far away. To the memory of Jorge, a great friend who was fully a victim of covid-19, a hardworking man, passionate about his family and very realistic.

He sensed his death, he told his wife that he was not afraid to leave life, that he came to this world to learn and to know, and that finally we are just birds of passage.

He worked as a transfer driver, that’s what they say to those who transported new cars from the assemblers to the agencies, where they are sold. Before they were moved into wet nurseries, it was bring unit by unit by road with transfer plates… Remember?

Jorge traveled to the center of the country by truck to return “new car”, three times a week, and had many adventures, driving day and night.

He recounted that one early morning in December he was traveling on the exit of Ixtlán from the Nayarit River, On the way to Culiacán, fog was falling and the cold was intense, suddenly, as if by magic, he discovered an old couple running on the shoulder of your left side of the road.

They were covered by the cold and carrying some bags, he stopped to offer them a “rait”, to which they agreed, opened the back door of the unit and got in, he turned towards them to start a conversation, but they were gone.

Later he saw them again, once again they were running along the side of the road and suddenly they vanished… he passed by and an intense sweat with chills ran through his body, he didn’t stop anymore… What a hard blow!