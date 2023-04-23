Morelia, Michoacán.- A couple lost their livesin a accident of roads happened in the Morelia-Patzcuaro highwaythis afternoon Saturday.

The couple I was traveling in a motorcycleaccording to a publication by the news outlet El Sol de Morelia.

So far, no identities have been released. deceased in these facts.

This accident occurred at the height of kilometer 12of the aforementioned highway, in the vicinity of the Arko San Pedro subdivision, it was indicated.

After the report to the number of emergencies they came paramedics and elements of the Civil Guard state. Unfortunately they could only confirm the deaths of the man and woman.