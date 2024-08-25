Home World

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

A man is murdering people indiscriminately in Solingen. As people flee in panic, a couple opens the door of their photography shop to offer refuge to the frightened people.

Solingen – At the “Festival of Diversity” in downtown Solingen, a 26-year-old man carried out a fatal knife attack on Friday (23 August). Three people died and eight others were injured. Evidence of a terrorist background is mounting. A married couple who run a photo studio near the crime scene offered shelter to many fleeing people in their shop.

Photo studio becomes a refuge in Solingen: Couple helps frightened people during knife attack

The photo shop of Suzanne Bargheer-Gluch and Waldemar Gluch is only about a five-minute walk from the site of the attack. During the terrible events at the festival, people panicked. The couple promptly opened their photo studio to give refuge to the frightened, as RTL reported on Sunday. About 40 to 50 people found shelter in the shop. “The people were scared. It was clear that they were afraid. And where there is fear, you have to give protection,” Waldemar Gluch explained to RTL.

During the dramatic events, the two apparently acted almost automatically. The emotions only came later, Gluch continued. At the moment of the attack and the panic that followed, protecting people was “the first priority,” says the shop owner. “My wife then tried to calm people down a bit and provide them with drinks and other things.” At that point, the couple did not yet know the full extent of the attack.

After the knife attack in Solingen, the police cordoned off the crime scene. In the foreground are flowers in memory of the victims (photo from August 24, 2024). © IMAGO/Ying Tang/Nur Photo

Solidarity in Solingen: Refugees grateful, couple remains modest

After the immediate danger had passed, people gradually returned to their homes or hotels. Those who had found refuge in the photo studio were grateful. There was even talk of a heroic act, according to RTL Gluch, however, takes the help for granted: “Some have already thanked us for this effort. I think many others would do the same.”

The couple said RTL also their dismay at the events. The festival, which they had helped to organize, was supposed to be a happy event. But “unfortunately the incident happened in Solingen,” said the shop owner. Despite the tragic events, Suzanne Bargheer-Gluch and her husband are not losing their courage. “This can happen anywhere, not just in Germany. Anywhere. And I think we should all find the strength together to go to festivals again,” said Suzanne Bargheer-Gluch optimistically.

Perpetrators on the run, special units in the city: The pictures from Solingen after the attack View photo gallery

The victims of the knife attack in Solingen are to receive state support. “The federal government will be there for the victims of this horrific act,” said the federal government’s victim commissioner, Pascal Kober (FDP). Psychosocial, practical and financial help will be provided if needed. Those affected can also receive psychosocial counseling by calling the free phone number 0800 0009546.