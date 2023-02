How did you feel about the content of this article?

Image of the couple with the two children, on the beach, posted on the Instagram of one of the accused | Photo: Reproduction/Townhall

A two-man couple is accused of abusing their two adopted children and offering them into prostitution in Georgia, United States. They were arrested in July after police entered their Oxford home and found videos with evidence that they were engaging in sexually abusive acts with the boys. In addition to recording pornographic material with the children, they also offered them to be abused by a group of pedophiles, according to investigations.

Banker Zachary Zulock, 35, and civil servant William Zulock, 33, were indicted by a grand jury on charges of sexual exploitation of children, aggravated child sexual abuse, criminal prostitution of a minor, aggravated sodomy and incest. There are at least nine life sentences each, according to documents obtained by the conservative news portal. Town hall. Both plead not guilty.

The boys are 9 and 11 years old and were adopted in a process “faster than expected” through a Christian agency for the adoption of children with special needs, according to the portal. Records of the process indicate that the abuses began at the end of 2019 and intensified in 2021.

The police found almost 150 images of pedophilia involving the adopted children in the couple’s home. Messages on social media platforms led to two other men, who were reportedly called to “perform an act of prostitution” with one of the children, who suffered physical injuries after being brutally raped.