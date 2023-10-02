Last week, in Sao José, Brazila couple of trapeze artists Argentines suffered wounds to the fall from a height of four meters during a presentation at a circus local.

In a dramatic video that has gone viral on social networks, you can see the moment when both trapeze artists They fall to the ground after one of the hooks that held them detached from a metal structure.

He circus responsible for the show, has reported that the 32-year-old man suffered a fracture in the wrist, while the woman broke her collarbone. Both were rushed to the hospital, and one of them is already in the hotel where they were staying.

The organizers of the event have assured that the circus It has all the necessary licenses and authorizations to operate. In addition, they highlighted that they have a technical team and specialized personnel to provide first aid in emergency situations.

In a statement released on social networks, the Aquatic Circus He stressed that they are providing all necessary assistance to the injured artists and maintain close contact with them and their families, who are abroad.

In the same statement, the extensive experience of the artists in the presentation of this issue and recognizes their talent, dedication and technical preparation, which underlines the unfortunately unexpected nature of the accident.