Irina Karamanos, partner of the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, this Thursday formalized his resignation as sociocultural coordinator of the Presidency, with which will stop fulfilling official duties as first lady to dedicate himself to his professional work.

(In addition: The keys of Chile to resume the drafting of a new Constitution)

The first lady, 33, He assured that the institutions “have to be reviewed and updated over time”.

Karamanos will complete until December 31 the definitive transfer to different ministries of the six state foundations that he presided over this year, such as Integra, Prodemu and Artesanías de Chile.

(It must) innovate the look that can be had of a presidential couple

“It is an announcement that we make with great pride to move on to a new stage, where with a different role we will be able to continue advancing for the personal development and autonomy of each one of us,” Karamanos said during a ceremony in which He gave an account of his work in the last nine months.

The departure of the first lady It takes shape after taking office in March with the promise to “review the institutional role of the first ladies” and to be able to transform it “with a contemporary look”, as he stated in the act in the government palace.

(Keep reading: Chile reinstates compulsory voting for popular elections)

She will also stop using the space allocated for her and her team in the presidential palace of La Moneda, in downtown Santiago.

“It is part of a Republican conviction that the institutions, in order for them to be a better instrument for the people, have to be reviewed and updated over time,” he said.

Karamanos at a press conference.

Fulfilled the promise to ‘abolish’ the figure

The best way to take care of our institutions is precisely to question them

With a degree in Anthropology and Educational Sciences from the University of Heidelberg (Germany) and Leader of the Feminist Front of the ruling Social Convergence (CS) party, Karamanos is the first feminist to take office.

During the electoral campaign that led him to win the elections a year ago, Boric said his intention was to “abolish” the institution of the First Lady. and “generate a body that is transparent, based on merits and civil service careers, and not on blood ties or affinity with the President.”

(Also read: Chile: President Gabriel Boric announces the opening of an embassy in Palestine)

After many doubts, Karamanos finally agreed to take over, but on the condition that he “reformulate” it and “adapt it to the times.”

The couple of the president-elect of Chile, Gabriel Boric, Irina Karamanos, posing for a photo in Santiago, on January 18, 2022. Photo: AFP / PRESS TEAM OF THE PRESIDENT-ELECT OF CHILE GABRIEL BORIC

An unregulated job in Chile

The position of first lady is not regulated in Chile nor does she receive remuneration. But at the head of the Sociocultural Coordination of the Presidency, the office that brings together the entities chaired by the first lady, Karamanos managed the million-dollar budget of the six social foundations he presided over.

It had its own staff and an office in the presidential palace of La Moneda. From now on, the social foundations will be in charge of the person chosen to chair each of the boards.

“I am going to continue supporting the government; I am going to continue supporting the president, my partner Gabriel Boric, and on the other hand, I am going to intensify the militancy in my party and I am also going to develop professionally in my area,” Karamanos said.

(Keep reading: Chilean government declares a state of catastrophe due to fire in Viña del Mar)

Karamanos, who will continue to accompany Boric to institutional events, said on Thursday that abandoning the management of the Chilean Presidency’s sociocultural network will make it possible to build “a lighter and more functional State for contemporary needs” and “innovate the view that one can have of a presidential couple.

Boric, who participated in the same press conference, indicated for his part that the transfer of the foundations is an “important advance” and “complies with a commitment to institutional modernization.” “The best way to take care of our institutions is precisely by questioning, improving and updating them,” added the president.

Santiago Andrés Venera Salazar*

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE

More news