Ciudad Juarez.- A couple of motorcyclists lost their lives tonight in a road accident on Rafael Pérez Serna Avenue.

The couple was riding a sports motorcycle heading south to north on Pérez Serna.

According to traffic officers who attended the fatal accident, due to excessive speed the driver lost control of the motorcycle and crashed under the “Las Sandías” bridge at the entrance to the return road.

Both the driver and the passenger lost their lives instantly when they hit the ground.

They have not yet been identified and Road Safety personnel are working on the investigation at the scene.