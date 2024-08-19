Ciudad Juarez.- A couple of motorcyclists were run over tonight on the highway to Casas Grandes, where they were injured.

The traffic accident occurred at kilometer 28 when a Chevrolet Express van turned to enter a gas station.

The couple who were traveling on the motorcycle and were on the road were cut off from traffic and crashed into the passenger side of the van.

The commander of the state prevention brigade, Juan Morales, arrived at the scene, reported the accident and requested medical assistance.

Although Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene and gave them first aid, the injured man and woman were taken by relatives of the perpetrator to a nearby private clinic.